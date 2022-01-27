Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 61.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,005.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

