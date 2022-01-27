Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 217.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

