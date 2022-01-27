Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Prospector Capital worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

