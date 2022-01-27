ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,868% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PST. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $1,947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 234.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:PST opened at $17.00 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

