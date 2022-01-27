Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $21.17

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $20.12. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 3,576 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,626,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,982,555 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $6,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

