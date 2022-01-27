Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,293 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 66,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AtriCure worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in AtriCure by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.