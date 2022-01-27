Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,561 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Heritage Financial worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $884.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

