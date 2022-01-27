Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Viad worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Viad by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viad by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

