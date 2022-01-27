Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.57 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will earn $6.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

