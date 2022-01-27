Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

