Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Organogenesis worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Organogenesis by 140,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

