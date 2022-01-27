Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

