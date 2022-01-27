PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 5,432 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.