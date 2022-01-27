PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 5,432 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PPL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.