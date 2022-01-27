PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi Sells 29,624 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.