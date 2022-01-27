PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 1,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,441,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

