PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 205.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

