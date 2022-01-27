Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Popular stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.77. 17,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

