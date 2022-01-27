Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Buys 1,250 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

