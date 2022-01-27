Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Buys 1,250 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
