Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.