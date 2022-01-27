Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aon plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.75.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

