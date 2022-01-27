Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

ELF stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

