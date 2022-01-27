Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 241,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,253,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

