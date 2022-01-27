Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

In other Unisys news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

