Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 570,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

