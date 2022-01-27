Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.