Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 872,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,096,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

