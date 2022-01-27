Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. ArcBest accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of ArcBest worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,957,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

