Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

NYSE:C traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. 600,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,209,480. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

