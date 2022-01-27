Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 5,007 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 475,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

