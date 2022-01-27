Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,326,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,350. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

