Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,251,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.94. 111,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.