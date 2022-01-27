Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 2,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,068. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

