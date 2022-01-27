Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 171.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 284,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. 6,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

