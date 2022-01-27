Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 1,817 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $75.16. 697,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,409,738. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

