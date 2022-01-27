Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,732. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52.

