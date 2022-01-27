PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.59

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.59 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.27). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27), with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

