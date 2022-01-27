Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,402 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

