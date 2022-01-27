Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 170.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $80,349.15 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantomx has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00247151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

