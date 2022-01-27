PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 228,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,062,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

PHYL opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $41.52.

