Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$24,367.31 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,489 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$24,367.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at C$179,333.22.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.64. 572,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,098. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

