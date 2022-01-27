Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading 13.4% Higher

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares traded up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. 104,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 194,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.77 million and a P/E ratio of -385.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.