PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Up 4.8% Following Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.75. 27,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 467,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PETS. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

