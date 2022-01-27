Peter Hayes Acquires 10,000 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

