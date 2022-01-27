Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMMY. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. 44,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,493. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

