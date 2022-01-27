Peraso (PRSO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Peraso to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peraso and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -2.85 Peraso Competitors $3.50 billion $653.65 million -10.85

Peraso’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.88% 2.69% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peraso and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2231 8888 16470 672 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Peraso’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s peers have a beta of 4.10, meaning that their average stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peraso peers beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

