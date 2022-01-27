PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.69. 97,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.