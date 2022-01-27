PEPS Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,791.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.72 million and $2,791.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00133057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

