Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

