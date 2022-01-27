Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.