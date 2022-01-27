Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Cap Tops $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.95 or 0.06622700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.90 or 1.00243795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00050723 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

